Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $530 million for Friday night's drawing.

The $530 million jackpot comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.

The jackpot grew after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner. That jackpot was $475 million with a cash option of $307 million. The winning numbers were: 25-37-46-48-68 Mega Ball: 25

Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
