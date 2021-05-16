Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $475 million for tonight's drawing

A growing Mega Millions jackpot is sparking a new round of lotto fever.

The jackpot now stands at $475 million -- that's the ninth largest in Mega Millions history, and only the second time in the last two years that the jackpot has been so big.

The next drawing is tonight! You can watch it on channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11, and also here online at abc7ny.com.



There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.

The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.

