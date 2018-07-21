Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493M; no winner

NEW YORK (WABC) --The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no big winners came forward after Friday night's drawing.
The next jackpot will climb to at least $493 million, and if there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $296 million.
Numbers were drawn Friday night - they are:
44-14-30-62-1 Megaball: 1
Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.
You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.
