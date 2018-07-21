Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493M; no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no big winners came forward after Friday night's drawing.The next jackpot will climb to at least $493 million, and if there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $296 million.Numbers were drawn Friday night - they are:Megaball:Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.----------