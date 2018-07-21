PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $493M; no winner

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no winners came forward after Friday night's drawing.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb after no big winners came forward after Friday night's drawing.

The next jackpot will climb to at least $493 million, and if there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $296 million.

Numbers were drawn Friday night - they are:

44-14-30-62-1 Megaball: 1

Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.

This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.

You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

