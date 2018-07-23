NEW YORK (WABC) --The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb ahead of the next big drawing on Tuesday night.
The next jackpot will climb to at least $512 million, the fifth largest jackpot ever. If there is a winner, the cash payout will be worth $303 million.
The prize kept growing after no big winners came forward following Friday night's drawing.
The numbers drawn Friday night were:
44-14-30-62-1 Megaball: 1
Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each after Friday's drawing. Those tickets were sold in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
This is the seventh time the jackpot has exceeded $400 million.
You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.
