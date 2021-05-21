Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing

By Eyewitness News
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $515 million for Friday night's drawing

After there was no winner earlier this week, Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $515 million.

There were five tickets that won at least $1 million on Tuesday night.

None of them were sold in our area.

The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight! You can watch it on channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11, and also here online at abc7ny.com.



There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.

The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.

Meantime, it might not be half a billion dollars but $218 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing Saturday night.

MORE NEWS: Retired FDNY lieutenant celebrates 100th birthday with party in Queens
