Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515M for Friday's drawing

There were five tickets that won at least $1 million on Tuesday night.
None of them were sold in our area.
The next Mega Millions drawing is tonight! You can watch it on channel 7 right before Eyewitness News at 11, and also here online at abc7ny.com.
There has been no winner in the multi-state lottery in three months.
The last winners of the $96 million prize were from New York state.
Meantime, it might not be half a billion dollars but $218 million is up for grabs in the Powerball drawing Saturday night.
