PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M, just $2M less than largest ever

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $654 million - and is approaching the game's largest drawing ever - after no ticket hit all six numbers on Friday.

The next drawing is on Tuesday, and it could reach a record high.

The only higher jackpot in the history of the game was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winner was drawn on July 24. If there is a winner and they opt for the cash value of this prize, that would mean about $372 million before taxes.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The numbers for Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
7 On Your Side makes waves to get water park refund
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Turkey says joint 'inspection' planned at Saudi Consulate
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
Show More
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
Pickpocketers target NYC subway, bus riders
Model fatally shot in neck while driving to work
Woman throws 1-year-old child to the ground in tantrum over beer
Disney donating $1 million toward Hurricane Michael relief efforts
More News