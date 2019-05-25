Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $400 million after no winners Friday night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is on the rise after no one took home Friday night's $393 million grand prize.The winning numbers were 14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing will be about $418 million with a cash option of about $263 million.Lottery officials say two ticket holders from New York matched five numbers Friday night but didn't hit the Mega ball.One of them won $2 million, and the other won $1 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Meanwhile the Powerball jackpot is also growing and now stands at $308 million for Saturday night's drawing.----------