Mega Millions jackpot grows to $548M after no winner

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Friday night's upcoming jackpot is the third largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $309.2 million.

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday night's drawing.

The numbers for Tuesday night were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, and the Mega Ball was 18.

The jackpot has been growing since July.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

