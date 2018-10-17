PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $900 million after nobody scored a winning ticket in Tuesday night's drawing. This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.

The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9

Nine tickets matched five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $345 million. That means $1.245 billion combined is up for grabs.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be Friday.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.

As for this jackpot, it has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

The numbers for last Friday's drawing were 4, 24, 46, 61 and 70, plus the MegaBall 7.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
Related
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $900 million!
Which state is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
Video shows possible drug handoff through child's diaper
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Mom helped make child porn using child, 3, AG says
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Show More
Melania Trump's plane experiences mechanical issue in air
Video: Off-duty Chicago cop shoots unarmed disabled teen
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $900 million!
Lawsuit accuses LI diocese of turning blind eye to sex abuse
Polio-like illness in 22 states, including NJ, possibly NY
More News