Mega Millions jackpot rises to $372 million

The winning numbers in Friday's Mega Millions $340 Million jackpot were drawn, but there was no big winner.
Those numbers were 56-21-39-17-29 Megaball: 22
An estimated jackpot of $372 million, with a cash value of $251.6 million, will be up for grabs on Tuesday, December 17.
According to Mega Millions, if won at that level on Tuesday, it would be the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.
