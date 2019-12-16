Mega Millions jackpot rises to $372 million

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3273412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.

There are just three more Mega Millions drawings before Christmas, so there are several more chances for a very merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.The winning numbers in Friday's Mega Millions $340 Million jackpot were drawn, but there was no big winner.Those numbers were 56-21-39-17-29 Megaball: 22An estimated jackpot of $372 million, with a cash value of $251.6 million, will be up for grabs on Tuesday, December 17.According to Mega Millions, if won at that level on Tuesday, it would be the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.----------