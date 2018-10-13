Mega Millions jackpot rises to 2nd largest prize in history

The current Mega Millions jackpot could be record-breaking: With no winner Friday night, the prize increased to an estimated $654 million, the second largest prize in the history of the game.The numbers in Friday's $548 million Mega Millions drawing were:Megaball:The current Mega Millions record jackpot is a $656 million prize on March 30, 2012. If nobody wins Tuesday night's drawing, only $2 million short of the record, it may become the game's largest jackpot in history.This jackpot has been steadily increasing since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday night, has a jackpot of $314 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------