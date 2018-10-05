PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot soars to $420 million for Friday's drawing

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing is up to $420 million.

It is the eighth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $237 million.

There was no jackpot winner in last Tuesday's drawing. The winning numbers were 2, 22, 29, 31 and 34, and the Mega Ball number was 1.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this weekend. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $253 million.

You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

