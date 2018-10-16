Mega Millions jackpot surges to biggest ever, $667 million

NEW YORK (WABC) --The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to $667 million, the game's largest jackpot ever, ahead of Tuesday night's jackpot.
The previous record was $656 million shared by winners in three states in 2012. It's the third biggest lottery jackpot in history.
The estimated cash value is $380 million.
It has grown so big because the last Mega Millions winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game. I
The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $345-million. The estimated cash value is $199 million.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
If there is no jackpot winner in tonight's Mega Millions drawing, the estimated annuity value for the Friday, Oct. 19 drawing will roll to $868 million, with an estimated cash value of $495 million.
