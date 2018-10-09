Mega Millions jackpot up to $470 million

NEW YORK (WABC) --The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $470 million.
It's the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265.3 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.
