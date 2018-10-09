MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot up to $470 million

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The jackpot for Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is up to $470 million.

It's the sixth largest in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $265.3 million.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is up to $282 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Tuesday night.

Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
