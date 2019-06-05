Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $530M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $530 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $475 million with a cash option of $307 million. The winning numbers were: 25-37-46-48-68 Mega Ball: 25

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?

The $530 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glider loses power, crashes into roof of Connecticut home
No Mega Millions winner; jackpot now at $530 million
AccuWeather: More humid, some storms
Maleah Davis' mom on girl's death: 'She didn't deserve that'
Nearly 8 million LabCorp patients may be affected in breach
Shots fired at 2 locations in Amityville, man critically hurt
Man fed up with NYC noise takes his case to court and wins
Show More
'I will be OK': 17-year-old girl bitten by shark loses leg
Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested after body found in LI park
Prosecutor in Central Park 5 case resigns from nonprofit boards
New traffic pattern approaching Lincoln Tunnel creates confusion
New York Legislature passes ban on cat declawing
More TOP STORIES News