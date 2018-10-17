Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combined now over $1.2 billion

NEW YORK (WABC) --The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to soar after no winners in recent weeks, and the two combined are now worth over $1.2 billion.
Wednesday's Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $345 million. The estimated cash value is $199 million.
Meanwhile no one hit the jackpot on Tuesday night in Mega Millions, so the drawing will be worth at least $900 million on Friday -- the game's largest jackpot ever.
The numbers drawn on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, and 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.
That drawing was worth $667 million, the third biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.
The previous Mega Millions record was $656 million, shared by winners in three states in 2012. The estimated cash value of Friday's drawing is now $513.4 million before taxes.
There was $1 million winner in Elmont at the Linden News Smoke Shop and Convenience Store on Linden Boulevard. That person is one of nine new millionaires waking up Wednesday after they hit five numbers in the drawing.
There were eight $1 million winners across the country in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York. The ninth winner took home a $5 million prize in Texas.
The jackpot has grown so big because the last Mega Millions winner was drawn on July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million -- the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
You can watch the next drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.
