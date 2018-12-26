MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions Results: Jackpot rises to $348M; No Christmas winner

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one won the Christmas night drawing.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one won the Christmas night drawing.

The jackpot now stands at an estimated $348 million. It has a cash option of $210.2 million, before taxes.

Tuesday night's numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot
RELATED: Which state in the area is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?

RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
7 On Your Side: Tips for climbing out of holiday debt
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
4 dead after car slams into oil tanker on Garden State Parkway
4 wanted in violent L train robbery in Brooklyn
No charges for men who fought NYPD officer in subway station
2nd man dies after 'suspicious' fire rips through Queens building
88-year-old woman punched in face during NYC home invasion
E, M trains rerouted as MTA works on 53rd Street tunnel
NJ firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
Show More
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
NJ school board to meet regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
More News