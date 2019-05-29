Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $444M

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $444 million after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing was $418 million with a cash option of $263.3 million. The winning numbers were: 9-21-34-42-50 Mega Ball: 21

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
The $444 million jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing comes with a cash option of $281.1 million.

RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday.
