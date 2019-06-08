Personal Finance

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $530M jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot is now at $530 million for Friday night's drawing.

The $530 million jackpot comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.

The winning numbers are: 17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2

The jackpot grew after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.

RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
EMBED More News Videos

Each jackpot starts at $40 million, but how does it grow to hundreds of millions or more?



RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history

EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions.



Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.

RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financejackpotu.s. & worldmega millionslottery
RELATED
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Numbers picked in $530 Mega Millions drawing
Police: Woman attacked while walking dog in Riverside Park
West Point accident: Cadet killed identified as NJ man
Shots fired after driver flees traffic stop in NJ, police say
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Dunkin' Donuts worker in NJ tests positive for hepatitis A
Tribe fights to keep 61-foot-tall billboard along LI highway
Show More
Jets hire Douglas from Eagles as their new GM
AccuWeather: Nice weekend on tap!
Enormous utility bills push mother of 3 to the financial brink
Trump tweet: 'Moon is a part of Mars'
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
More TOP STORIES News