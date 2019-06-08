Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $530M jackpot

The $530 million jackpot comes with a cash option of $343.9 million.
The winning numbers are: 17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2
The jackpot grew after Tuesday's winning numbers drawing yielded no winner.
RELATED: How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
RELATED: 10 largest jackpots in history
Overall odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.
RELATED: Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Drawings are held at 11 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT every Tuesday and Friday.