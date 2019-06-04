Personal Finance

Mega Millions worth nearly a half-billion dollars for tonight's drawing

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so the prize jumped to a whopping $475 million for tonight's drawing.

Two lucky winners -- one in New York and one in New Jersey -- won runner-up prizes of $1 million dollars last Friday.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Powerball had also been growing until Saturday when one winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for the $350 million Powerball jackpot.

The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $221 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

