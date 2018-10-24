POWERBALL

Powerball drawing: $620 million jackpot up for grabs

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has more lottery mania from Hell's Kitchen.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Powerball may seem like an afterthought after one ticket won Tuesday night's $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but there's still $620 million up for grabs in Wednesday night's drawing.

That's an estimated cash value of $354.3 million after no one won on Saturday.

According the Powerball website, there were $2 million winners in Florida and Tennessee, as well as $1 million winners in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot

The numbers for Saturday's Powerball jackpot were:


The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the Mega Millions coming up just short.
RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

Powerball is played in 44 states.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Wednesday night.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymoneyjackpotpowerballNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWERBALL
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
More powerball
PERSONAL FINANCE
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
Lost the lottery? Get a pizza deal
Winning ticket sold in SC for $1.5B Mega Millions
Which state is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Suspicious packages sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN in NYC
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
7 kids dead, 11 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Teens wanted in robberies of at least 7 Midtown restaurants
Creator of green bean casserole dies at 92
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Show More
Willa weakens to tropical storm, torrential rain in Mexico
Former assemblywoman set to be sentenced in Sandy fraud case
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Sandy Hook shooter's journals ordered released to public
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
More News