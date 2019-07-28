Personal Finance

New plastic bag tax set to take effect in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Connecticut consumers will soon be charged 10 cents to carry out their purchases in a single-use plastic bag.

The new tax takes effect on Thursday. Many stores have posted signs warning customers of the impending change.

Proponents hope the excise will lead to fewer single-use plastic bags littering the environment.

The tax will be charged from Aug. 1 until June 30, 2021. After that, retailers will be prohibited from providing or selling the bags to customers.

The tax is projected to generate $27.7 million in the current fiscal year and $26.8 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020.

There are some exceptions, including plastic bags provided by stores to hold meat, seafood and loose produce, as well as newspaper and dry cleaning bags.

