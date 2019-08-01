Personal Finance

New tax on single-use plastic bags takes effect in Connecticut

By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Shoppers in Connecticut now need to start bringing reusable bags to stores or pay a 10 cent per bag fee tor single-use plastic bags.

The new tax took effect on Thursday. Lawmakers put new fees on bags in place to reduce plastic trash and help the environment.

All single-use bags will be banned beginning in July 2021.

Some chains are ditching plastic immediately.

Stop and Shop and others will only give out paper bags, and those will also cost 10 cents beginning after Labor Day.

The tax is projected to generate $27.7 million in the current fiscal year and $26.8 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020.

There are some exceptions, including plastic bags provided by stores to hold meat, seafood and loose produce, as well as newspaper and dry cleaning bags.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeconnecticutplastic bagstaxes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured after police pursuit in NY ends in crash
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Homeless man arrested after man pushed onto subway tracks during assault
Brooklyn man's body recovered at CT waterfall
Woman escapes groper only to find him standing over her bed
Police: Man shows self-made porn to kids on NYC subway
Show More
NYPD officers describe tense encounter with knife-wielding man
Large sinkhole opens in Brooklyn, nearly swallowing car
New Jersey's 'right to die' law goes into effect
Woman indicted after allegedly stealing from families at funerals
Police: 3 wanted in string of NJ jewelry store burglary attempts
More TOP STORIES News