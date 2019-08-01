New tax on single-use plastic bags takes effect in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Shoppers in Connecticut now need to start bringing reusable bags to stores or pay a 10 cent per bag fee tor single-use plastic bags.The new tax took effect on Thursday. Lawmakers put new fees on bags in place to reduce plastic trash and help the environment.All single-use bags will be banned beginning in July 2021.Some chains are ditching plastic immediately.Stop and Shop and others will only give out paper bags, and those will also cost 10 cents beginning after Labor Day.The tax is projected to generate $27.7 million in the current fiscal year and $26.8 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, 2020.There are some exceptions, including plastic bags provided by stores to hold meat, seafood and loose produce, as well as newspaper and dry cleaning bags.----------