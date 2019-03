No jackpot winner in Wednesday's $562 million Powerball drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The winning numbers were drawn Wednesday night for the whopping $562 million Powerball jackpot, but again, no one managed to match all six.The numbers were 10, 53, 50, 63, 14 and a Powerball of 21.There were four $1 million winners in New Jersey, Florida, Kentucky, and South Carolina.The jackpot for Saturday's drawing is now estimated to jump to $625 million.The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize His win marked the third consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker in 2018.The drawing comes just weeks after the winner of a $1.5 billion jackpot, the largest Mega Millions drawing and second largest drawing in lottery history , anonymously claimed the cash prize from last October's drawing.A New Jersey man also recently hit the $273 million Mega Millions jackpot The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.----------