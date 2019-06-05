Mega Millions jackpot surges to $530 million after no Tuesday winner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5330816" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson reports on the Mega Millions jackpot.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, meaning the jackpot has surged to a whopping $530 million.This is the first time since October the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $500 million, with the cash option worth nearly $344 million.Here are the winning numbers Tuesday night: 25-37-46-48-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2One lucky person in Connecticut did match five numbers to win the game's second prize of $1 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Meanwhile, after the last drawing, a father-son talk about a summer job is on the backburner after a New Jersey college student won a $1 million lottery prize.Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos may not have hit the big jackpot, but the 20-year-old from Oceanport in Monmouth County was one of the second prize winners last week.During a stop at The Mart in Tinton Falls, he opted to get Mega Millions tickets for the May 28 drawing instead of his usual Scratch-Offs tickets, noting that the jackpot of $414 million at the time caught his eye.The tickets sat, unchecked, in his wallet over the next two days. Kris' dad invited him to lunch to discuss summer employment options. Along the drive to the restaurant, Kris knew he was about to be lectured on the need to get a summer job. In an attempt to avoid the discussion, Kris figured this was as good a time as any to check the Mega Millions tickets he had in his wallet and hope for the best.He knew the jackpot from that Tuesday's drawing wasn't hit, but still compared his ticket to the NJ Lottery app on his phone to check for lower-tier prizes. A quick look down his ticket showed a line that matched five out of the five white balls drawn for the drawing, missing only the Gold Mega Ball."Dad, I've got five numbers!" he shouted. Yes, that's what you need for the $1 million second prize!Dad and son skipped lunch, stopped in the nearest Lottery retailer they could find to validate the ticket and check the prize.Kristopher said he would like to take his family on a trip with the money and then put the remainder into savings for his future.Meanwhile, Powerball had also been growing until Saturday, when one winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for the $350 million Powerball jackpot.The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $221 million.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.The next Powerball drawing is Saturday night before Eyewitness News at 11.----------