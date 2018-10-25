POWERBALL

Powerball drawing: No winner, Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mega Millions may have reset, but the Powerball jackpot is still growing! No one won in Wednesday night's drawing, so the next jackpot for Saturday night is worth an estimated $750 million!

That's an estimated cash value of $428.6 million after no one won on Wednesday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 56, 53, 45, 21 and 3, and the Powerball was 22.

According to the Powerball website, there were $2 million winners in Florida and Tennessee, as well as $1 million winners in Arizona, Connecticut, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Washington.

The numbers for last Saturday's Powerball jackpot were:


The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the Mega Millions coming up just short.
Powerball is played in 44 states.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturday night.

