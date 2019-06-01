No winners of Mega Millions jackpot as prize climbs to $475 million

NEW YORK (WABC) -- No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so the prize jumped to a whopping $475 million.The numbers were 07-08-26-65-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3The jackpot rose after no one took home Friday night's $444 million grand prize, but two lucky winners -- one in New York and one in New Jersey -- won runner-up prizes of $1 million dollars.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Powerball jackpot is also growing, now at $350 million for Saturday's drawing. No one has hit the jackpot since March when a 24-year-old Wisconsin man had the only winning ticket for the $768.4M prize.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.----------