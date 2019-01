The year 2019 opened with the eighth largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions - an estimated $425 million ($254.6 million cash) jackpot for January 1.The numbers drawn for Tuesday were:Megaball:The jackpot rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on December 28 - the white balls 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018, including a record $1.537 billion jackpot on October 23. Just one winning ticket was sold for that drawing; the ticket-holder in South Carolina has not yet come forward.The other four jackpots awarded in 2018 were on January 5 ($451 million in Florida), March 30 ($533 million in New Jersey), May 4 ($142 million in Ohio) and July 24 ($543 million in California).There were a few winners on Friday night. Six tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize. One, sold in Washington, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $2 million after the 2X Megaplier was drawn Friday night. The others were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------