MEGA MILLIONS

Numbers drawn for $425M Mega Millions New Year's Day drawing

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one won the Christmas night drawing.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The year 2019 opened with the eighth largest jackpot in the history of Mega Millions - an estimated $425 million ($254.6 million cash) jackpot for January 1.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday were: 34, 44, 57, 62, 70 Megaball: 14

The jackpot rolls after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on December 28 - the white balls 9, 10, 25, 37 and 38, plus the gold Mega Ball 21.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018, including a record $1.537 billion jackpot on October 23. Just one winning ticket was sold for that drawing; the ticket-holder in South Carolina has not yet come forward.

The other four jackpots awarded in 2018 were on January 5 ($451 million in Florida), March 30 ($533 million in New Jersey), May 4 ($142 million in Ohio) and July 24 ($543 million in California).

There were a few winners on Friday night. Six tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's second prize. One, sold in Washington, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $2 million after the 2X Megaplier was drawn Friday night. The others were sold in California, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot

RELATED: Which state in the area is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?

RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions results: Jackpot rises to $348 million
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side's big wins of 2018
Winning $294M Powerball ticket sold at Brooklyn gas station
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
Stocks rally back, Dow up over 1,000 points
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Fleeing burglary suspect strikes NJ officer, crashes
Brooklyn deliveryman killed after taxi opened door, hit him
Woman hit by vehicle that fled the scene in Brooklyn
Gov. Cuomo begins 3rd term with Ellis Island speech
NYC sees record low homicides in 2018 based on preliminary data
Man fatally shot in Brooklyn in NYC's first homicide of 2019
New York City ban on single-use styrofoam products takes effect
Investigation underway after on-duty marine shot on New Year's Day
Show More
2 fishermen dead in boat accident at Westchester reservoir
NYC gender-neutral birth certificates law goes into effect
NY area welcomes the first babies of the new year
Sanitation workers clean up Times Square after New Year's Eve
New NY law requires changing tables in men's public bathrooms
More News