Numbers drawn for $470 million Powerball jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) --
While the Mega Millions jackpot has soared to record heights, the Powerball prize has also been climbing with no one matching the winning numbers in recent drawings.

The numbers for Saturday's Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The numbers are:



No one hit Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, worth an estimated $345 million. The winning numbers were 3, 64, 69, 68, and 57, and the Powerball was 15.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has now grown to $470 million with a cash value of $268.6 million.
The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $1.6 billion after there were no winners Friday night.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Saturady night.

