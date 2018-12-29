Numbers drawn for Friday's $370M Mega Millions jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) --The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one won the Christmas night drawing.
The numbers were drawn for Friday night's jackpot - an estimated $370 million. It has a cash option of $223.2 million, before taxes.
Friday's numbers were: 9 10 25 37 38 Mega Ball: 21
If no one wins Friday night's jackpot, the top prize for the New Year's Day drawing will be an estimated $415 million.
Tuesday night's numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.
There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.
A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.
But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
