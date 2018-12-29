MEGA MILLIONS

Numbers drawn for Friday's $370M Mega Millions jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to grow after no one won the Christmas night drawing.

The numbers were drawn for Friday night's jackpot - an estimated $370 million. It has a cash option of $223.2 million, before taxes.

Friday's numbers were: 9 10 25 37 38 Mega Ball: 21

If no one wins Friday night's jackpot, the top prize for the New Year's Day drawing will be an estimated $415 million.

Tuesday night's numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

