Numbers drawn for Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot

Numbers were drawn for Saturday's $750 million Powerball jackpot.The jackpot has estimated cash value of $428.6 million.No one has hit the jackpot since August 11 when the $245.6 million prize went to a man from Staten Island, New York.The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold in South Carolina.Powerball's $750 million jackpot marks the third-largest haul in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize ever.Powerball is played in 44 states.Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.----------