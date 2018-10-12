MEGA MILLIONS

Numbers drawn in $548 milllion Mega Millions drawing

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
The numbers were drawn in Friday's $548 million Mega Millions drawing.

Friday's numbers were: 70-24-46-4-61 Megaball: 7

The jackpot comes with a cash option of $309.2 million.

There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday night's drawing.

The numbers for Tuesday night were 20, 22, 39, 54 and 60, and the Mega Ball was 18.

The jackpot has been growing since July.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week. The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday night, has a jackpot of $314 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

