Numbers picked in $530 Mega Millions drawing

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mega Millions soared to $530 million for Friday night's drawing.The numbers in Friday's drawing were:Megaball:This is the first time since October the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $500 million, with the cash option worth nearly $344 million.No one has hit the jackpot since the end of March, although one lucky person in Connecticut did match five numbers to win the game's second prize of $1 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.Last month, a New Jersey college student also won a $1 million lottery prize.Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos may not have hit the big jackpot, but the 20-year-old from Oceanport in Monmouth County can take the summer off!During a stop at The Mart in Tinton Falls, he opted to get Mega Millions tickets for the May 28 drawing instead of his usual Scratch-Offs tickets, noting that the jackpot of $414 million at the time caught his eye.The tickets sat, unchecked, in his wallet over the next two days. Kris' dad invited him to lunch to discuss summer employment options. Along the drive to the restaurant, Kris knew he was about to be lectured on the need to get a summer job. In an attempt to avoid the discussion, Kris figured this was as good a time as any to check the Mega Millions tickets he had in his wallet and hope for the best.He knew the jackpot from that Tuesday's drawing wasn't hit, but still compared his ticket to the NJ Lottery app on his phone to check for lower-tier prizes. A quick look down his ticket showed a line that matched five out of the five white balls drawn for the drawing, missing only the Gold Mega Ball."Dad, I've got five numbers!" he shouted. Yes, that's what you need for the $1 million second prize!Dad and son skipped lunch, stopped in the nearest Lottery retailer they could find to validate the ticket and check the prize.Kristopher said he would like to take his family on a trip with the money and then put the remainder into savings for his future.----------