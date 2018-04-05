NEW YORK LOTTERY

Lottery winners from Long Island, Queens split $23.4 million in prizes

EMBED </>More Videos

The New York State Lottery handed out more than $23 million to the state's newest millionaires.

By Eyewitness News
PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) --
Meet New York's newest millionaires!

The newest New York Lottery winners include a family of four from Queens, a chef from Flushing, a construction worker from Brookhaven and an East Islip man who received his winning ticket as a Valentine's Day present.

The Panagopoulos family won the $6,200,000 LOTTO Jackpot after they jokingly asked the family patriarch, Vasilios, to "play one for us."

Vasilios played his daily numbers and left the ticket, purchased at Family Bakery Outlet in East Elmhurst, on the dining room table. A few days later, his son George check the numbers online and found out they matched the February 28 LOTTO drawing.

Vasilios, a retired restaurant owner, gifted the prize to his wife and children, who will each receive $635,026 after required withholdings.

"We're all one unit," George Panagopoulos said. "It's very important to my father to see us all happy. He has always been very giving."

Forty-six-year-old Zhao Yang Liu, of Flushing, claimed the top prize on the $7,000,000 Cash Blowout scratch-off game after purchasing his ticket at Mitul Quickstop in Flushing.

Liu knew he won right away and called his wife, who though thought he was pranking her.

"I hoped and dreamed that someday I would win," Liu said. "I haven't decided how I will spend the money. I will start with paying off my bills."

Instead of candy, the parents of 31-year-old James Fannon, of East Islip, get their son a scratch-off ticket for Valentine's Day.

This year, they really showed their love: The Win $1,000 a Week for Life ticket, purchased at Pequa Spirits in Massapequa Park, was a jackpot winner.

"The first thing I'll do is buy a new car," Fannon said.

Finally, 60-year-old Peter Hess, of Brookhaven, doesn't play the lottery often, but decided to buy a LOTTO ticket at King Kullen in Center Moriches for the January 6 drawing.

Hess, who picked his numbers at random, checked them a few days later and realized he won the $9,200,000 jackpot.

"I went straight home and called my sister in California," he said.

He'll split the money with his sister, Carol Murphy, and each will get $2,113,982 after required withholdings.

"I have no immediate plans for the money. I will use some of it to take care of family," Hess said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financenew york lotterylotteryPlainviewNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEW YORK LOTTERY
Best friends split winning $5 million scratch off ticket
Winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Manhattan
NYC lottery winners split $15 million in prizes
NY Lottery winners take home $13M
More new york lottery
PERSONAL FINANCE
7 On Your Side: Protecting yourself against 'shimming'
7 On Your Side: What you need to know about flood insurance
Your credit score may soon be going up
Winning Powerball ticket worth $245 million sold on Staten Island
NJ college student denied diploma over financial aid fight
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News