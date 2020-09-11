coronavirus new york

NY sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits to 2 million-plus New Yorkers

Starting next week, New York will begin rolling out $300 in weekly benefits to people who lost their job due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Eyewitness News

(Photo/Shutterstock)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Beginning this week, New York is rolling out $300 per week in payments under the Lost Wages Assistance program, officials said.

The New York State Department of Labor says the payments will provide an additional $300 in weekly benefits to unemployed New Yorkers.

Up to 2.4 million New Yorkers are eligible for the program, including another 435,000 who must submit an additional certification to qualify.

TRENDING | Money for $300 unemployment boost to run out after 6 weeks
EMBED More News Videos

A number of states are rolling out the unemployment benefits boost President Trump allocated with an executive order last month, but in some states, the money is already running out.


New York State has paid $43.7 billion in unemployment benefits to 3.5 million residents during the COVID crisis.

"Throughout this crisis, states' unemployment systems have been pushed to the limit and constantly-changing federal guidance - including this haphazard Presidential executive order - have only delayed our efforts to get benefits to New Yorkers in need," Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. "But we have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week."

Officials say New Yorkers should look out for an email informing them of their status and information about the LWA program.

RELATED | US layoffs remain elevated as 884,000 seek jobless aid

Eligible residents will receive LWA payments of $300 per week retroactive for the weeks ending August 2, 9 and 16.

According to federal rules, New York State may be eligible for additional weeks of LWA funding.

For residents who are not pre-qualified, they can submit additional certification starting Friday, September 11 either online or over the phone.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew yorkmoneyabc7ny instagramcoronavirusstimulus fundscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19employmenteconomyunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
LIVE| In-person learning for NYC students will be phased in over 2 weeks
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
New York Film Festival sticks to core mission despite pandemic
Online student orientation begins for NYC schools amid protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE| In-person learning for NYC students will be phased in over 2 weeks
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
NJ millionaire's tax going up, Murphy announces
Patient dies in crash between ambulance and fire truck
Mask request in subway station leads to beating, robbery
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
'Not gonna take it': Anti-mask Target protest video goes viral
Show More
Feds considered using 'heat ray' on DC protesters: Report
NJ school resumes sports, activities after contact tracing party
Trump disputes CDC Director, calls him 'confused'
Chinatown fire leaves 3 firefighters injured
Museums forced to lay off workers, sell works of art amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News