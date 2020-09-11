NY sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits to 2 million-plus New Yorkers

The New York State Department of Labor says the payments will provide an additional $300 in weekly benefits to unemployed New Yorkers.
Up to 2.4 million New Yorkers are eligible for the program, including another 435,000 who must submit an additional certification to qualify.
New York State has paid $43.7 billion in unemployment benefits to 3.5 million residents during the COVID crisis.
"Throughout this crisis, states' unemployment systems have been pushed to the limit and constantly-changing federal guidance - including this haphazard Presidential executive order - have only delayed our efforts to get benefits to New Yorkers in need," Commissioner Roberta Reardon said. "But we have worked day and night to stand up this program, and millions of New Yorkers will see payments next week."
Officials say New Yorkers should look out for an email informing them of their status and information about the LWA program.
Eligible residents will receive LWA payments of $300 per week retroactive for the weeks ending August 2, 9 and 16.
According to federal rules, New York State may be eligible for additional weeks of LWA funding.
For residents who are not pre-qualified, they can submit additional certification starting Friday, September 11 either online or over the phone.
