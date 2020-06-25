Personal Finance

Coronavirus Update: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio made an urgent plea to Washington and Albany on Wednesday for financial assistance due to coronavirus-related revenue losses.

He said that NYC is now facing a $9 billion projected loss of revenue in the city due to the loss of tourism and commerce.

So far, the city has made $2 billion in cuts to agencies to help save money. Mayor de Blasio said the city needs to make another billion in cuts to meet their budget of $87 billion.

He will be working with the city council and the labor movement. He said that the city is prepared to lay off and furlough 22,000 city workers as a last resort.

He said the city is running out of options.

"Here is a way to think about it, for everyone hundred million dollars in the city budget, that's about 2,200 city employees on average," de Blasio said. "To close a $1 million gap would mean laying off 22,000 city employees which is a staggering number."

He added that it has become clear that a federal stimulus is not coming, and if it did the earliest would be the second half of July. He said they also have no borrowing authority yet from the state.

EMBED More News Videos

Raw Video: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city may be forced to lay off up to 22,000 employees this fall.



Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic Episode 2
EMBED More News Videos

The novel coronavirus was just starting to show its teeth in New York and New Jersey as Winter turned to Spring. People were dying already, but we were only starting to feel the wave of death, anguish, and need that was heading our way.



See more episodes here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financenew york citycoronavirus new york citybudget cutseconomyreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiclayoffmayor bill de blasiojobs
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, injured in Queens while helping COVID-19 patients
How the Tri-State COVID quarantine will work
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Terrifying video shows moment boy is struck by fireworks
Electricity ruled out as factor in East Brunswick drownings
Coronavirus Updates: Travelers to NY, NJ, CT may need to quarantine
Disneyland Resort delays reopening of Anaheim theme parks
Show More
What to expect as nail salons reopen on Long Island for Phase 3
Queens man in prison for 25 years has murder conviction vacated
Alex Trebek, wife donate $500K to help homeless
Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention
Video: Officers save man trying to jump off NJ Turnpike overpass
More TOP STORIES News