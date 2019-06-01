lottery

Powerball drawing Saturday for $350M jackpot

Winning numbers for the $350 million Powerball jackpot will be drawn on Saturday evening.

There was no winner after the drawing on Wednesday, May 29.

SEE ALSO: The largest lottery jackpots in history

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

On Friday night, numbers were drawn for the $444 million Mega Millions jackpot. Though there were Match 5 winners in New Jersey and New York, no one matched all six numbers. That jackpot now stands at an estimated $475 million ahead of the next drawing on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

In April, a 24-year-old Wisconsin man claimed a $768.4 million prize from a winning Powerball ticket.

Wiconsin winner of $768.4M Powerball jackpot claims prize
A person in Wisconsin who bought a winning Powerball ticket worth roughly $768.4 million is expected to claim that prize Tuesday.


Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballpersonal financemega millionslottery
LOTTERY
No winners of Mega Millions jackpot as prize climbs to $475M
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot
Parents frustrated as lottery for NJ preschool has to be done over
Pelicans win top pick in NBA draft, chance to select Zion Williamson
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Jet Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI
2 injured in Jersey Shore hit-and-run after bar fight, witnesses say
Building partially collapses in the Bronx
Video shows emergency landing on NJ beach
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Virginia Beach shooting suspect worked for city for 15 years
Show More
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Attackers accused of beating man at 7-Eleven in Queens
Traces of blood found in case of missing mom of 5: report
More TOP STORIES News