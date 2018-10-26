POWERBALL

Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million

There was no winner in Wednesday's drawing.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $750 million for Saturday night's drawing.

That's an estimated cash value of $428.6 million.

No one has hit the jackpot since August 11 when the $245.6 million prize went to a man from Staten Island, New York.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016, with the recent Mega Millions coming up just short at $1.5 billion. That jackpot was claimed by a single ticket sold in South Carolina.

Powerball's $750 million jackpot marks the third-largest haul in the game's history and the fourth-largest lottery prize ever.
Powerball is played in 44 states.

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing here on abc7NY.com and our WABC Eyewitness News app on Saturday night.

