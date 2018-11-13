NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York Lottery will reveal the identity of the winner of the state's largest lotto jackpot on Wednesday.
The winner of the $343.8 million Powerball jackpot will be introduced during a ceremony in Jamaica, Queens.
All that is known so far is that it's a man from Harlem who bought the winning ticket at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Avenue and East 126th Street and matched all six numbers in the October 27th drawing.
One other winning ticket was sold in the $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, with a woman from Iowa claiming her share of the prize last week.
The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.
Powerball is played in 44 states.
Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
