Personal Finance

Powerball Results: 1 ticket in Fla. nets $394M jackpot after winning numbers drawing

A winning Powerball ticket for Wednesday's $394 million jackpot drawing was sold in the state of Florida.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 9, 12, 15, 31, 60 and Powerball: 2.

It is the first Powerball jackpot winner since November and this would be the highest jackpot since June.

Wednesday's jackpot comes with a cash option of $274.6 million and is the 18th highest Powerball jackpot ever.
QUICK POWERBALL FACTS
-Powerball tickets are sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
-Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.
-Jackpots start at $40 million and increase by at least $10 million per draw until the jackpot is one

-Odds of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 292.2 million
-The largest Powerball prize was $1.586 billion on Jan. 13, 2016 and was split between three winners in California, Florida and Tennessee

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financepowerballu.s. & worldconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 innocent bystanders shot in BK barbershop
Funeral for Long Island boy who died in freezing garage
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
AccuWeather: Cold makes a cameo
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Fire burns through UES restaurant, smoke fills apartments
Show More
Wake set for Stephanie Parze after body discovered in NJ
Woman sexually assaulted on Upper East Side
Video shows woman slashed at East Harlem subway station
Death of man discovered in UES apartment is suspicious: NYPD
US life expectancy rose in 2018 for 1st time in 4 years: Study
More TOP STORIES News