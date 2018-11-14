NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York Lottery revealed the identity of the winner of the state's largest lotto jackpot on Wednesday.
67-year-old Robert Bailey of Harlem, a retired federal government employee, was presented with a ceremonial check for $343.8 million during a ceremony in Jamaica, Queens.
"A family member gave me the numbers over 25 years ago, and I faithfully play them," Bailey explained.
Bailey bought the winning ticket at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Avenue and East 126th Street and matched all six numbers in the October 27th drawing.
"I buy my tickets at three or four different stores," he said. "It was raining that day, so I went into the deli to get out of the rain and bought my tickets there."
After checking his numbers, Bailey explained, "I didn't sleep the rest of the night."
One other winning ticket was sold in the $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, with a woman from Iowa claiming her share of the prize last week.
The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.
Powerball is played in 44 states.
Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
