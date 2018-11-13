Ridgewood Savings Bank: 6 Signs You've Found the Right Bank

NEW YORK (WABC) --If you need a bank, you have lots of options.
There are nearly 6,000 banks in the U.S., from small community banks to nationwide megabanks. But if you want the right bank, not every institution can deliver.
So how can you tell if your bank is "the one"? Answering these questions will help you know if your current bank is a good fit or if it's time to upgrade.
1. Does My Bank Care About Me?
The right banking team will take the time to get to know you personally and provide solutions tailored to your situation--whether you are buying a home, running a business or simply looking to help your money go further. And if you have a question or problem, it should be easy to access great customer service, even outside regular business hours.
2. Does It Have the Accounts and Services I Need?
A great bank has options for every stage of life. Look for affordable checking accounts, high-interest savings options, flexible home loans and even financial planning services. You should also expect friendly, professional guidance from a team that's committed to your financial well-being. And, it should go without saying that they should make recommendations based on what's right for you--not just their bottom line.
3. Is My Bank Convenient?
You don't need thousands of branches to enjoy fast access to your accounts. If your bank has the latest online and mobile tools, you can manage your money when it's convenient for you.
4. Does My Bank Offer Great Rates?
While some banks try to boost their profits by offering inferior rates, the best bank for you will offer competitive rates on a wide selection of financial products.
5. Is My Bank Focused on Community?
A bank can, and should, be an asset to its community. Offering free financial literacy programs, partnering with local nonprofits and reinvesting deposit dollars locally through affordable lending are all signs that your bank is committed to the communities it serves.
6. Is My Bank Dependable?
You want to know that your bank is trustworthy and committed to your financial needs. As a mutual savings bank, Ridgewood puts long-term stability before short-term profits by following responsible banking practices. These help us minimize risk and be the financial partner our customers can count on throughout their financial journey.
Where You Bank Matters
Is your current bank missing some of these important qualities? Then it's time to find a bank that offers the value--and values--you deserve.
Where You Bank Matters

Is your current bank missing some of these important qualities? Then it's time to find a bank that offers the value--and values--you deserve.
