PERSONAL FINANCE

Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study found that if stay-at-home moms were paid, they'd make a lot of dough.

By
Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and there is no way to compensate moms for their matchless care and long hours.

But if stay-at-home moms got paid, how much should they make?

To try and answer that question, Salary.com selected a handful of jobs that reflect the work moms do every day.

Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually work more than 90 hours a week.

With that information entered into the website's salary calculator, it determined the medium annual salary of a mother in 2018 should be $162,581.00.

That's a nearly 5 percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesalarywomenu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
IRS recalling 46,000 workers - without pay - to handle taxes
7 On Your Side fights forgery that cost couple thousands
7 On Your Side's biggest lessons of 2018
7 On Your Side: January's best bets
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Warnings, Watches ahead of weekend storm
Boy dies after naptime at New Jersey preschool
Police: Man pulls down woman's underwear, assaults her on subway
2nd person dies after NYC restaurant hammer attack
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Man tries to snatch 1-year-old from stroller on Long Island
Woman returned $8K that fell from the sky to limo crash widow
Show More
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
LIVE - Snow preps: NYC plans for worst-case scenario
'It could be a lot of snow,' Gov. Murphy says about weekend
Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm
LIVE - Shutdown: Menendez meets with NJ workers as Pelosi cancels trip
More News