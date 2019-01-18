Stay-at-home moms should make $162,000 salary, survey finds

Being a mother is one of the hardest jobs in the world, and there is no way to compensate moms for their matchless care and long hours.
But if stay-at-home moms got paid, how much should they make?
To try and answer that question, Salary.com selected a handful of jobs that reflect the work moms do every day.
Salary.com also determined that stay-at-home moms actually work more than 90 hours a week.
With that information entered into the website's salary calculator, it determined the medium annual salary of a mother in 2018 should be $162,581.00.
That's a nearly 5 percent increase from the 2017 estimated salary.
