lottery

Straight zeroes drawn in North Carolina lottery, resulting in $7.8M payout for winners

RALEIGH -- The numbers 0-0-0-0 added up to a $7.8 million win for North Carolina lottery players, the most ever won in a single drawing in the Carolina Pick 4 game.

The Saturday afternoon drawing resulted in 2,014 winning tickets that matched all four numbers.

The game's top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 1,002 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 1,012 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers, 0-0-0-0, are known as "Quads" among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combinations of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

PREVIOUS LOTTERY COVERAGE

Mega Millions and Powerball 2019: How do the jackpots grow?

Powerball, Mega Millions winners: 10 biggest lottery jackpots in history

Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off North Carolina lottery ticket
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldfinancelottery
LOTTERY
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
$530 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in San Diego
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
Numbers picked in $530 Mega Millions drawing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman on bicycle fatally struck by truck in NYC hit and run
Friend of missing college student worries 'something is wrong'
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey
3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
Attorney General responds to Eyewitness News towing investigation
Show More
House Speaker Pelosi in Queens to discuss immigration
Mets apologize after confrontation with reporter
AccuWeather: Possible thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday
Wallendas talk Times Square success and what's next
New one-way traffic pattern on 11th Avenue stretches to 57th
More TOP STORIES News