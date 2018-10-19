The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the highest Mega Millions drawing ever. This comes with a cash options of $565 million.Here's what you need to know.The next Mega Millions drawing will be tonight at 11 p.m. ET. Ticket sales end 15 minutes before.This is the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and second largest jackpot of any U.S. lottery game.The only other lottery drawing to ever surpass this jackpot was a Powerball drawing of $1.586 billion in 2016.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot this week. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $430 million. That means $1.43 billion combined is up for grabs.This jackpot has grown so big because the last winning ticket was drawn on July 24. A California office pool of 11 co-workers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner.Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets may be purchased for $2. Tickets have six numbers, all of which must be matched to win the jackpot. You can choose your own six numbers or have them assigned by choosing Easy Pick/Quick Pick.The winning numbers were 3, 45, 49, 61, 69 and MegaBall 9. No one scored a jackpot-winning ticket.Nine tickets matched five numbers to win the game's second prize. One of them, sold in Texas, included the optional Megaplier and is worth $5 million. The other eight are $1 million tickets, two of which were sold in Pennsylvania and one each in California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.