Personal Finance

Walmart hiring as current employees get $350M in cash bonuses

Walmart is praising its hourly employees for keeping stores running during this coronavirus pandemic by giving them a cash bonus.

Each full-time employee will receive $300 while part-time employees will get an extra $150.

Walmart praised its workers for all of their hard work, saying the money will be paid out on April 2.

The total payout to employees will be $365 million.

Walmart says it also plans to hire 150,000 new workers through the end of May. The hiring comes as the retailer reports a bump in demand.

It's looking to fill positions in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. The company says the roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time.

The usual two-week application cycle will be reduced to a 24-hour process.

Anyone interested should apply on Walmart's careers page.

SEE ALSO: Kroger hiring 10,000 extra workers and offering PTO for current workers with COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoneybusinesswalmartcareersjobs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
100% of NY workforce must stay home; over 8,000 COVID-19 cases
Details: Cuomo orders 100% workforce reduction amid pandemic
Brooklyn Diocese closes churches; no funerals, weddings, baptisms
Trump's team to propose $2400 per couple, $1200 per person
Trump moves on invoking powers to spur coronavirus supplies
Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from COVID-19
Nurses forced to ration supplies amid coronavirus outbreak
Show More
COVID-19 claims lives of 7 in Suffolk Co., 3 from retirement community
LIVE | Gov. Murphy updates COVID-19 spread in NJ
Italy sees biggest day-to-day rise in coronavirus deaths
Grand Princess passengers in quarantine refuse COVID-19 tests
NYC DHS apologies for relocation notice to homeless
More TOP STORIES News