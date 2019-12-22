These states will raise their minimum wage in 2020

- Alaska: $10.19
- Arizona: $12.00
- Arkansas: $10.00
- California: $13.00
- Colorado: $12.00
- Connecticut: $11.00
- Delaware: $9.25
- District of Columbia: $15.00
- Florida: $8.56
- Illinois: $9.25
- Maine: $12.00
- Maryland: $11.00
- Massachusetts: $12.75
- Michigan: $9.65
- Minnesota: $10.00
- Missouri: $9.45
- Montana: $8.65
- Nevada: $9.00
- New Jersey: $11.00
- New Mexico: $9.00
- New York: $11.80 (increases on New Year's Eve)
- Ohio: $8.70
- Oregon: $11.25
- South Dakota: $9.30
- Vermont: $10.96
- Washington: $13.50
Workers in certain professions and companies of certain sizes are exempted from minimum wage guidelines in some states. Cities and other municipalities may have set higher minimum wages than their state has.
The federal minimum wage remains unchanged at $7.25. It was last raised on July 24, 2009.