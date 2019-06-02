Winning ticket sold in North Carolina for $350 million Powerball jackpot

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One winning ticket was sold in North Carolina for Saturday night's $350 million Powerball jackpot.The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 1 were 6, 15, 34, 45 and 52. The Powerball was 8 and the Power Play was 2X.The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $221 million.Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.No one won the Mega Millions jackpot Friday night, so the prize jumped to a whopping $475 million.The numbers were 07-08-26-65-67, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3Two lucky winners -- one in New York and one in New Jersey -- won runner-up prizes of $1 million dollars.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------