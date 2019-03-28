Winning $768 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $768.4 million at the time of the drawing with a cash option of $477 million.
Powerball said the winning numbers are 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number is 12.
The $768.4 million is the third-largest behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, and the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina last October.
Seven tickets matched all five white balls, but missed matching the red Powerball in Wednesday's drawing to win a $1 million prize. Those tickets were sold in New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Indiana, Missouri and two in California.
Two other tickets, sold in Kansas and Minnesota, matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because the tickets included the Power Play option for an additional $1.
The last big Powerball win was back on December 26, 2018, when a truck driver from Brooklyn took home the $298.3 million prize.
His win marked the second consecutive Powerball jackpot win by a New Yorker, and third of the last four.
The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.
Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
