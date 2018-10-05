Winning numbers drawn for $420 Mega Millions jackpot

The winning numbers were drawn Friday night for the $420 million Mega Millions jackpot.The numbers were 27, 28, 32, 41, and 69, and the Mega Ball was 12.It is the eighth largest prize in Mega Millions history and comes with a cash option of $237 million.The jackpot grew after there was no winner in last Tuesday's drawing.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1:302,575,350Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this weekend. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday's drawing is up to $253 million.----------